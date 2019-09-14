A Marcus Rashford penalty gave Manchester United only their second victory of the season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side inflicted a first defeat on Leicester City.

The England striker netted from the penalty-spot after eight minutes, having been fouled by Caglar Souyuncu, making amends for his miss against Crystal Palace. Remarkably, it was the fourth penalty United have been awarded in just five league games.

United's early momentum soon evaporated, however, but while Leicester enjoyed the lion's share of possession, they lacked penetration in the final third, forcing David De Gea into only one meaningful save.

Leicester applied some strong pressure after the restart but their offensive play was too predictable and ponderous. Wilfred Ndidi spurned their best chance in injury-time, lashing wide with De Gea rooted to the spot.

Minutes earlier Rashford almost sealed it with a wonderful free-kick that crashed against the crossbar, as United dug deep to claim a first win in four.

The win moves United into fourth place with eight points, ahead of fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference. Solskjaer's men host Astana in Europa League action on Thursday night before visiting West Ham on Sunday, while Leicester host Tottenham on Saturday.

TALKING POINT - How United needed that

With no wins in their previous four league games, pressure had been building on Solskjaer. To make matters worse, they were without their some of their most creative and exciting players in Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for this crunch game, against a team many have predicted will replace them in the top six. What they lacked in inventiveness, however, they made up for in doggedness. United were physical and won their battles in midfield, with McTominay, in particular, impressive. It is far from the 'United Way' - and there is much work to be done - but they needed a win on the board and at this stage, it doesn't matter in which style they achieve it.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Scott McTominay (Man Utd)

The Scotsman epitomised United's doggedness, committing wholeheartedly to countless tackles and setting the tempo in midfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Young 7, Matic 6, McTominay 8, Pereira 6, Mata 6, James 7, Rashford 7.. subs: Fred 5, Tuanzebe N/A, Chong 5.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Pereira 6, Soyuncu 4, Evans 6, Chilwell 6, Choudhury 5, Ndidi 5, Maddison 7, Tielemans 5, Gray 4, Vardy 5.. subs: Perez 5, Barnes 5.

KEY MOMENTS

7' - PENALTY TO MAN UNITED! A careless, needless challenge from Soyuncu on Rashford is punished as Martin Atkinson points to the spot. Now, who will take it?

8' - GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Leicester: Rashford sends Schmeichel the wrong way, slotting his penalty-kick home confidently.

55' - Maddison goes close! Tielemans wins a free-kick in a central area, it's a fine strike by Maddison, De Gea is rooted to the spot, but it floats a foot over the bar!

83' - Off the woodwork! Rashford is denied a brace by the crossbar! He steps up to take the free-kick, curls it over the wall and Schmeichel can only stand and watch as it crashes off the bar. Superb technique.

90+4 - That was the chance! McTominay's headed clearance falls into the path of Ndidi whose shot falls a yard wide of De Gea's post! Oh my!

KEY STATS