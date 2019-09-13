United have made a tepid start to the Premier League campaign, picking up five points from their first four games.

Rashford in the meantime - who hit two goals in his side’s opening day 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford - has failed to find the back of the net since that game.

Although Solskjaer got off to a flying start after taking over from Mourinho, the Norwegian has seen performances decline over the past few months.

Mourinho’s in-fighting with players was one mooted reason for his eventual sacking at Old Trafford.

And when asked what makes Solskjaer a better coach than his predecessor, Rashford said: “Off the pitch Solskjaer he understands the players a bit more.

“Mourinho has his way of reading people.

" For me when a manager has played and lived that lifestyle, there might be more understanding. "

When asked to delve into the duo’s methods, Rashford added: “For me it’s a plan, not just for a plan for this season.

“It’s not just a plan for the next game.

“It’s a plan for years.”