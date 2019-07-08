Getty Images

Arnautovic completes £23m move from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG

Arnautovic completes £23m move from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG
By Kevin Coulson

1 hour agoUpdated 39 minutes ago

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has joined Shanghai SIPG for a fee believed to be £22.4million.

The 30-year-old - who signed a contract extension in January - told the London club last week he wanted to leave after renewed interest from China.

He has signed a deal reportedly worth £280,000 a week with manager Manuel Pellegrini wanting the Austrian to leave before he got in the way of pre-season preparations.

Arnautovic scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for the Hammers.

0Read and react
0Read and react