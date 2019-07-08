Getty Images
Arnautovic completes £23m move from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has joined Shanghai SIPG for a fee believed to be £22.4million.
The 30-year-old - who signed a contract extension in January - told the London club last week he wanted to leave after renewed interest from China.
He has signed a deal reportedly worth £280,000 a week with manager Manuel Pellegrini wanting the Austrian to leave before he got in the way of pre-season preparations.
Arnautovic scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for the Hammers.
