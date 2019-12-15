Mason Greenwood scored his third goal in three days to rescue a point for Manchester United at Old Trafford, as Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson remains unbeaten.

Fresh from netting a brace in the 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night, the teenager rifled home a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area to level the scores in the 77th-minute.

Ferguson's side, full of confidence after a 3-1 victory over Chelsea eight days ago, had broken the deadlock after 36 minutes and David de Gea was at fault. The United 'keeper missed contact on Leighton Baines' corner and the ball was inadvertently bundled in by Victor Lindelof. The goal was given after a VAR check for a potential foul on the Spaniard.

In an entertaining contest, both sides threw caution to the wind in search of a late equaliser but the game ended all square.

This was a chance for United to close the gap on the top four after Chelsea lost to Bournemouth on Saturday and after a week in which they defeated Manchester City and Tottenham, this will feel like a huge missed opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. They remain sixth and four points behind the Blues.

It is a useful point for Everton, who move three points above the relegation zone and look like a side reinvigorated under Ferguson.

TALKING POINT

Was it a foul on de Gea? There will be an argument that Calvert-Lewin impeded the United goalkeeper but he should have been stronger. The officials said it was 'normal contact', however, the Everton forward had his arm on the 'keeper's face. This was an opportunity for United to close the gap on the top four to two points but it's another day in which they have dropped points to one of the league's 'lesser sides'.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton): He was a real handful for the Man United defence, leading from the front.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man United: de Gea 5, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 7, Fred 7, James 5, Lingard 5, Rashford 5, Martial 5.. subs: Mata N/A, Greenwood 7.

Everton: Pickford 5, Keane 5, Mina 6, Holgate 6, Digne N/A, Coleman 6, Iwobi 6, Davies 6, Bernard 6, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 8.. subs: Baines 6, Kean 4.

KEY MOMENTS

36' - GOAL! Man United 0-1 Everton (Lindelof OG): It's in! Baines whips in his corner, De Gea misses his punch, he should be stronger, and it goes in off Lindelof. Own goal. Terrible goalkeeping. 'Duncan Ferguson' sing the travelling fans. They're in fine voice and why not. The goal was checked by VAR as Calvert Lewin appeared to impede de Gea but the officials saw nothing wrong. Everton deserve their lead.

77' - GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Everton (Greenwood): This is a lovely strike by Greenwood the substitute. It's a left footed shot from the edge of the penalty area that sneaks past Pickford.

KEY STATS