Greenwood made his debut in May last seaon against Cardiff City.

The contract has an option for a further year which can be activated by the club.

Mason Greenwood told the club's official website: “Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true.

"I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

“I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: Mason has progressed through our outstanding Academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made.

"At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player.

"Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him.”

Greenwood could feature for United against Liverpool in their Premier League match on Sunday afternoon.