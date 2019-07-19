Spurs lost the final to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano at the beginning of June.

"If it was a different result in the final, you are thinking, 'Maybe it’s a moment to step out of the club or give the club possibility to (take on) a new chapter with new coaching staff'", he said.

"But, after the final... to finish like this; I am not a person who avoids facing the problems or difficult situations. I love a massive challenge.

"For sure, for sure. When you touch the glory, sometimes you behave and feel different and the players feel different. The challenge becomes different."

Video - Pochettino: ‘Tottenham are an example to other clubs’ 01:30

Pochettino joined Tottenham in May 2014, becoming their 10th manager in 12 years. Since then the Argentine has reached a Champions League final, a League Cup final and guided the north London club to four top-four finishes in the Premier League.

He reassured Spurs fans by adding: “And to rebuild now the mentality, that it’s possible to next season repeat a similar season – that excites me and motivates me a lot.”

Spurs kick off their season on August 10th against newly promoted Aston Villa.

Ellis Reid