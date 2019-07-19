Getty Images
Pochettino admits he may have quit if Spurs had won the Champions League
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he may have quit as Spurs boss if the club had won the Champions League final, saying that he loves a “big and difficult challenge”.
Spurs lost the final to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano at the beginning of June.
"If it was a different result in the final, you are thinking, 'Maybe it’s a moment to step out of the club or give the club possibility to (take on) a new chapter with new coaching staff'", he said.
"But, after the final... to finish like this; I am not a person who avoids facing the problems or difficult situations. I love a massive challenge.
"For sure, for sure. When you touch the glory, sometimes you behave and feel different and the players feel different. The challenge becomes different."
Pochettino joined Tottenham in May 2014, becoming their 10th manager in 12 years. Since then the Argentine has reached a Champions League final, a League Cup final and guided the north London club to four top-four finishes in the Premier League.
He reassured Spurs fans by adding: “And to rebuild now the mentality, that it’s possible to next season repeat a similar season – that excites me and motivates me a lot.”
Spurs kick off their season on August 10th against newly promoted Aston Villa.
Ellis Reid