Spurs reached the final of the competition for the first time in their history last term, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi condemned them to a disappointing loss.

Pochettino has admitted that he has struggled to move on from the defeat as the two teams to face each other for the first time since, in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

"My life is football, football is so important," said Pochettino.

"It is my priority always with my family and you cannot switch off. In summer, maybe you are in a different place, but your mind is always in the same place.

"You can move your body and travel a lot, but your mind is always in some point that you cannot move.

"It means a lot for the club to arrive to the final of the Champions League but the players and the coaching staff - we felt empty after the game."