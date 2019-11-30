Emery was sacked at the end of the week after losing the support of the board, players and fans and after a string of poor results.

Pochettino, meanwhile, was let go by Spurs in the international break after a similarly disappointing run of form.

The Athletic website reports that Pochettino is being considered an option despite the rivalry between the two North London clubs.

David Ornstein writes that, "it does seem an unlikely move and would ruin the relationship he has built with Tottenham fans."

PAPER ROUND: RODGERS IN LINE TO TAKE OVER AT ARSENAL

He has previously ruled out taking over at Spanish club Barcelona after his time with Espanyol in La Liga. Espanyol are traditionally seen as Barcelona's local rivals.

The qualities that have attracted Arsenal to the former Spurs boss are that he has a history of improving younger footballers, and Arsenal believe that they have a strong squad that can be developed.

The fact that he is located in London means that it would be an easy transition for Pochettino and his team to make.