The north London club sit 11th in the Premier League table, having lost four games already and have not recorded an away win domestically since January.

However, after an encouraging display against Red Star Belgrade in midweek, their Argentine manager insists that there is still plenty to play for this term.

"We went back to five years ago where we were like this in terms of position, situations and stuff like that, so it takes time," Pochettino said.

"We cannot move the club forward quick, we cannot accelerate the time – that’s the problem. It’s a natural process. We only need to stay calm and work hard because there is not another way to change this dynamic. It’s different to five years ago but with a lot of similarities.

"When you assess all the circumstances, it’s normal to be in the position we are. We’ll see [about the top four]. Today, it’s so early. If we are capable of finding the right balance to start performing in the way we expect, it’s still possible."

Tottenham have a home match against Sheffield United on Saturday.