Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he "dreams" of a return to Tottenham Hotspur, who fired him earlier in the season after a poor start to the campaign.|

The Argentine spent four years at the north London club, during which time they became Champions League regulars and reached the final of the competition last term, where they lost to Liverpool.

Transfers Manchester United confident of signing £120m Sancho - Paper Round 11/02/2020 AT 22:41

However, over the course of 2019, Spurs lost numerous matches and he was replaced by Jose Mourinho in November, though he still feels he has unfinished business with the club.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in the way that, of course, no one wanted to finish," he told BT Sport.

"But deeper in my soul, in my heart, our ways will cross again. From now, and since the day I left the club, my dream would be to be back to try to finish the work we didn't finish.

Play Icon WATCH Leipzig star 'open to everything' as Tottenham linked - Euro Papers 00:01:19

"We were so close to winning the right trophies - Premier League and Champions League.

"But now, of course, I am looking forward to move on and I am so motivated for the next project but deep inside I would like one day to be back."

Recent reports have linked Pochettino with newly-rich Newcastle United.

Premier League Pochettino 'ready and waiting' to work in Premier League again soon 11/02/2020 AT 21:05