The Belgian defender was not part of the matchday squad against Aston Villa for their game on Saturday.

Despite conceding an early goal, Spurs ran out 3-1 winners, with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez picked in central defence.

Eric Dier and Serge Aurier were used as defensive cover on the bench, relegating Vertonghen to watch the game from the stands.

Pochettino explained that the 32-year-old defender was fit to play but was not picked for tactical reasons.

"With all the players fit you struggle to find a starting XI," he explained.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino explained: "This is my sixth season, I think everyone knows me. I am going to play the players who I believe deserve to play."

"There is not any issue, only my decision was to play with Toby and Davinson," he continued.

"We have more than 25 players and everyone needs to understand we have plenty of good players in every position."

The Argentine explained how Eriksen was able to impress as a substitute, saying: "Having Christian fresh with the quality he has helped the team achieve the victory."