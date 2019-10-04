The Argentine hinted towards the end of last season that he could call time on his spell at north London should his side have won their Champions League final meeting with Liverpool, which they ultimately lost.

Spurs' stuttering start to the season has thrown his future under the spotlight once more, but Pochettino has insisted that he is not ready to walk away from the club he has managed since 2014.

"It is a moment to stay all together," he said. "I accept the opinions. When you don't win, not only at Tottenham, this happens at every club in the world.

"It is normal that the game has created a lot of opinion and rumours, everyone needs to talk.

"But in the end, the only thing that happened is that we lost a game. I have no doubt we are going to stay together and find a way to be successful again, no doubt.

"In five-and-a-half years, every single press conference we have talked about my future. I hope [because] we are still talking, it means that I am going to spend five more years here, at least."