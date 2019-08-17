The Argentine saw his side rescued by a late VAR intervention to rule out what looked to be a late winner for Gabriel Jesus.

Pochettino said: "I'm very pleased with a point and but also knowing we need to improve. We are in a process where we need to improve in all areas and the team is going to improve step by step but we need time.

"It was an unbelievable goal [by Lucas Moura]. Always when you play a team like Manchester City, you have to play your best.

"We need to accept that [VAR]. I was a little bit critical of VAR but now we have to accept the rules. Now it benefits us. No doubt it won't benefit us at other times. It's a rule we need to accept."

Captain Hugo Lloris may have benefited from the VAR decision but understood it was not a clear-cut decision.

Gabriel Jesús (Manchester City)Getty Images

The French keeper said: "We thought we had lost the game but then VAR happened to give us the draw and keep the fans happy.

"The feeling is completely different to the Champions League quarter-final because you have no more chances but the league is so long so you have more chances.

"For me, the game was lost [when Jesus scored]. It was completely different in the Champions League last year. To be fair it was a great finish from Gabriel Jesus but VAR is part of football now.

"It depends on the interpretation of people. Everyone is free to talk about it but the referee has to make a decision and this time it's unlucky for City and a help for Tottenham."