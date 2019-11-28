The Argentine was sacked last Tuesday after a stuttering start to the season left the club 14th in the Premier League.

He was succeeded by Jose Mourinho, who won 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday in his first game before overseeing a 4-2 comeback victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mourinho and PochettinoGetty Images

Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool 2-0, and he said in a statement published on Thursday that he accomplished the objectives set out when first taking the reins in 2014.

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years," Pochettino said.

"Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.