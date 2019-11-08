Ashley Smith and his accomplice did not count on Kolasinac bravely fighting back, Harrow Crown Court heard on Friday.

CCTV footage emerged of Kolasinac chasing away the two masked attackers in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.

Smith, 30, was jailed for 10 years after admitting to attempting to steal watches worth £200,000.

Judge Ian Bourne described Smith as a "career criminal" who was well known to police, and at the time of the attempted robbery he was out on licence for a 42-month sentence for burglary in 2017.

Mesut Özil and Sead KolasinacGetty Images

His accomplice, Jordan Northover, 26, also admitted to his role in the attempted robbery and will be sentenced at a later date.

Kolasinac and Ozil did not feature in Arsenal's Premier League opener back in August following the incident.