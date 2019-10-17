This campaign Ozil was named as one of Arsenal’s five captains even though he has only played 142 minutes. His last game was against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on September 24.

And even though he appears to have fallen out of favour with head coach Unai Emery, the 31-year-old insists he wants to stay at the club until at least 2021 - when his contract expires.

"No. I have a contract until the summer of 2021 and I will be staying until then,” he told The Athletic.

“When I signed the new deal, I thought about it very carefully and said it was one of the most important decisions of my footballing career.

"I didn’t want to stay for just one or two more years, I wanted to commit my future to Arsenal and the club wanted me to do the same.

“You can go through difficult times, like this, but that is no reason to run away and I’m not going to. I’m here until at least 2021."

‘I’M PROUD TO BE AN ARSENAL PLAYER’

He added: “I said that Arsene Wenger was a big factor in me joining Arsenal — and he was — but ultimately I signed for the club.

"Even when Arsene announced he was leaving, I wanted to stay because I love playing for Arsenal and that’s why I’ve been here for six years.

“When I moved from Real Madrid, it was a really tough time for Arsenal. But I always believed in what we could do and together we delivered.

"More recently things have been difficult and a lot has changed. But I’m proud to be an Arsenal player, a fan and I’m happy here.