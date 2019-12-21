Ozil took off a black armband and booted it away after being substituted during the Gunners' defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

The match at Goodison Park will be Ljungberg's last in charge before Mikel Arteta takes over as permanent manager and he opted to go into the game with a young first eleven.

While injuries to first-teamers contributed to this, the Swede confirmed the German World Cup winner would not have been considered for selection regardless of his foot ailment.

"We have a lot of injuries, Tierney...Hector (Bellerin) as well, Mesut has something on his foot, but we have things happening there so Mesut wouldn't have been in the squad anyway after what happened in the last game."