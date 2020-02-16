The Spaniard saw his team hit four second-half goals as they moved into 10th place in the table, and was impressed by their ability to turn a potential stalemate into three points.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "After the break we started saying we had to start closing the gap on the top teams and turn draws into wins. Today was the first opportunity and we've done it. All good.

"I'm so pleased for Laca [Alexandra Lacazette] - the reaction of the players and staff towards him. He fights hard for everyone. He's been unlucky. He will gain confidence from this and knows how everyone appreciates him."

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal's new captain, told Sky Sports: "We started not at our best but in the second half we put some more energy in and we scored the goals.

"We spoke at half-time and the coach told me to stay as a second striker and take my position off Eddie [Nketiah]. They were playing very deep and compact so it was good for us to have me in the middle to give more space out wide."