Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, taking his tally to 60 goals in 95 games for the Gunners.

The win moved Arsenal up into ninth and improved their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

It has been reported that Aubameyang, whose contract expires in the summer of 2021, is a target for Barcelona and wants to play in the Champions League.

"They're completely right to want him because he's a superb player," said Arteta.

Video - Arteta: 'We can convince Aubameyang to stay' 00:34

Aubameyang's double against Everton has moved him level with Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with 17 goals this season.

"He wants to play in the biggest competitions with the best players. We have to help him do that. He needs to feel fulfilled," added Arteta.

"Before I took over I had my questions about him but he's shown his commitment.

"I'm so happy with him. He is scoring important goals and as a captain he is giving a great example to everyone else with the way he's working defensively."

Arsenal face Olympiacos in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday before an FA Cup clash against Portsmouth on Monday.