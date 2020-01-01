Xhaka's future seemed certain to be away from the Emirates after he gesticulated towards fans who booed him when he was substituted against Crystal Palace.

Like a number of his team-mates, the Swiss international seems revitalised by the arrival of the former Gunners skipper as Unai Emery's successor and an exit in this transfer window now appears unlikely.

"I think he’s going to stay - I really like him," Arteta said.

" If we get him on board he can be a tremendous player for the football club. "

Arteta was understandably delighted with his side's victory over United which could have been by an even greater margin given their total dominance of the first half.

Arsenal manager Mikel ArtetaGetty Images

"I am very pleased (with the performance) and even more pleased with the result," Arteta said.

"The things I wanted and demanded happened.

"It wasn't the plan to defend (in the second half). We are struggling with the fitness but that will come."