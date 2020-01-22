Martinelli scored a fine solo goal as the Gunners gritted their way to a commendable result to preserve their unbeaten record in 2020.

The 18-year-old has scored in consecutive games since stepping in for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with his strike at Stamford Bridge ensuring he became the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka (1998/99) to hit the 10-goal mark for Arsenal.

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League and travel to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

"To play in this stadium the way he's done, and with 10 men, and to play against [Cesar] Azpilicueta - who's in my opinion one of the best defenders in the league - you need courage to do that," said Arteta.

"Then his energy. I wanted to take him off a few times because he looked knackered. He was cramping and the next minute he's sprinting 60 yards again.

"He absolutely stepped up."

OUR VIEW: Be wary of hype train

Martinelli has taken his opportunity brilliantly but it’s worth revisiting how his recent goals in 2020 have come about before jumping on the hype train.

Against Sheffield United? A tap-in from inside the six-yard box.

Against Chelsea? A run from inside his own half – but only made possible after a hopeless second touch wasn't pounced upon by a slipping N'Golo Kante.

On the flip side, he scored a screamer against Nottingham Forest to announce himself to Arsenal fans and struck twice in that crazy 5-5 thriller with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, goals that helped him become a first-team regular at the Emirates. So why the caution?

Arsenal supporters, more than most, tend to get carried away. Remember Carlos Vela’s chip (also against Sheffield United), Granit Xhaka’s passing at Euro 2016 and Shokdran Mustafi’s unbeaten record when he first signed?

We've been here before. There's nothing to suggest Martinelli won't be a top player, but Henry and Anelka comparisons after that second touch that flew about 15 yards? Steady on...