Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were on target for Arsenal as first-half goals put Manchester United to the sword at the Emirates and gave Mikel Arteta his first win as manager.

With fellow top-four chasers Chelsea and Tottenham dropping points earlier in the day, United were seeking a third consecutive win to close the gap on the Blues to two points.

But they were absolutely battered in the first period and were fortunate to trail by just two goals at the interval.

Arteta handed Pepe his first start under his management in a mouth-watering attack also consisting of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette and it took just eight minutes for the Ivory Coast international to find the opener, converting from close range from Sead Kolasinac's cross for his fifth goal of the season.

The club's record signing almost doubled his tally before the interval but struck the post with a curling effort after a David de Gea mistake.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos then bundled in from close range for a rare goal after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had his header saved by de Gea, but Arsenal could have scored four or five in a totally dominant opening 45 minutes.

Inspired by the introduction of Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira, United were much improved after the restart but failed to penetrate the Arsenal defence and aside for a gilt-edged chance for the latter substitute, they created little on another disappointing away day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Defeat leaves United five points adrift of the top four but Arsenal move back into the top 10 and three points short of a Europa League spot.

TALKING POINT

Rejuvenated Arsenal produce best display of their season. There had been signs of vast improvements under Arteta in Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea on Sunday before they ran out of steam, but rather than dwell on Frank Lampard's late show, they started like a steam train. Pepe was given just five minutes to impress as a late substitute that day, however, Arteta will be glad he took a chance on him by handing him a rare start. The Gunners had been expecting much more of their £77m club record signing but he gave a 60 minute demonstration of his qualities, terrorising Luke Shaw on the right flank, as Arsenal produced a vintage performance. They didn't look like a team that had won just one of their last 15, but rather a team rejuvenated and with Mesut Ozil finding his form, better times are surely ahead.

Shaw's torrid performance epitomised United's display. Their defence was all over the place and in midfield they couldn't string a pass together. Solskjaer was hoping for a third consecutive victory which would have marked United's best run since his initial hot-streak but from the first whistle it was evident this wasn't going to be their day.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Luiz (Arsenal) - Led by example at the back, passed the ball excellently and rarely gave the United forwards an inch.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 7, Maitland-Niles 7, Sokratis 7, Luiz 8, Kolasinac 8, Xhaka 8, Torreira 6, Pepe 8, Ozil 8, Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 7.. subs: Nelson 5, Guendouzi N/A, Saka 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 5, Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 5, Maguire 5, Shaw 4, Matic 5, Fred 5, James 5, Lingard 4, Rashford 5, Martial 6.. subs: Mata N/A, Pereira 6, Greenwood 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United (Pepe): The curse of the commentator - Arsenal lead! It's a much needed goal for Pepe! Kolasinac gets forward from full back, pulls a cross back into the box, it takes a deflection and lands kindly for Pepe who finishes with aplomb.

39' - Off the post! A let off for de Gea, whose clearance is played straight to the feet of Pepe. He cuts inside and his curling effort cannons off the post.

43' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (Sokratis): Arsenal are battering United and now it's reflected on the score-line as Sokratis doubles their advantage from a corner, finishing on the rebound after de Gea had made an excellent save to deny Maitland-Niles' header at the near post.

59' - Close! Almost the perfect introduction off the bench by Pereira! Some in the stadium think he has scored as he hits the side-netting from a tight angle.

KEY STATS