Ljungberg had been coaching the club's Under-23 side last season before being promoted to the role as Unai Emery's assistant this term, taking charge last month after the Spaniard was fired.

In the wake of Arteta's appointment it had been rumoured that Ljungberg could leave the club altogether but the new manager has now confirmed that he will be retaining the club legend.

"I spoke to Freddie after the game," confirmed Arteta.

"I told him my ideas about the people I want to bring to form my coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities of each of them and I wanted to know what he was feeling.

"I wanted to know what he had in mind and what his expectations were. We talked and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to carry on with us.

"I think he can be very valuable, he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history and where we’re coming from.

"As well, his knowledge of the game is going to help us get better."

Arteta takes charge of his first match as Arsenal manager away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.