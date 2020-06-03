Football
Premier League

Military training tough but enjoyable, says Spurs' Son

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Heung-Min Son

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has said he enjoyed his three-week basic military training in South Korea which involved being exposed to tear gas, live-fire drills and 30km hikes.

All able-bodied South Korean men have to serve in the military for around two years but Son, 27, received an exemption for leading the country to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

Premier League

Why Tottenham could be the big winners from lockdown

YESTERDAY AT 19:01

With the Premier League suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Son completed his training last month and picked up an award as the top performer among 157 trainees.

"It was a good experience... I don’t know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it," Son told Spurs' website.

"The first day when we don't know each other was a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people very close... we helped each other so the time was fantastic."

The Premier League season will resume on June 17 and Son, who has not played since fracturing his arm in a match at Aston Villa on Feb. 16, is raring to get back on the field.

"I’m physically fine, I’m working really, really hard to be at my maximum level and I’m nearly there," Son, who has scored nine goals and provided seven assists this season, added.

Premier League

Mourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points

31/05/2020 AT 16:09
Premier League

‘Now we’re talking’ - Sterling, Kane, and more PL players react to June 17 restart

29/05/2020 AT 06:33
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurHeung-Min Son
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Scottish Premiership season to begin in August

25 MINUTES AGO
Football

Japan to launch new 'Women's Empowerment' top-flight league in 2021

29 MINUTES AGO
Football

Military training tough but enjoyable, says Spurs' Son

37 MINUTES AGO
Football

Assistant coach Burgos to leave Atletico at end of season

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Cycling

Woods sole bright spot as uncertainty swirls around Cannondale-Drapac’s future

28/08/2017 AT 00:44
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe dates Liverpool could be crowned champions
Next articleJapan to launch new 'Women's Empowerment' top-flight league in 2021