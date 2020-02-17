Getty Images
'You canot own a human being' - Raiola slams Solskjaer over Pogba
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has written a lengthy social media post slamming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suggestion that the Frenchman was "Manchester United's player and not Mino's".
Pogba has barely featured at Old Trafford this term and has been widely linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid and Juventus among the mooted destinations.
Solskjaer said in the run-up to the 2-0 win over Chelsea that "Paul is our player and not Mino's", prompting a furious response from the agent.
"Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s," he wrote on Instagram.
"You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER [sic].
"BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.
"I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀
"I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.
"I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀
"AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD."
Speaking after the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Solskjaer refused to be drawn into commenting on the situation.
"I don't have to comment about Mino Raiola through the media, I can talk to him myself," he told BBC Sport.
When asked whether he would talk to Raiola, Solskjaer replied: "Probably not."