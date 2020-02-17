Pogba has barely featured at Old Trafford this term and has been widely linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid and Juventus among the mooted destinations.

Solskjaer said in the run-up to the 2-0 win over Chelsea that "Paul is our player and not Mino's", prompting a furious response from the agent.

"Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s," he wrote on Instagram.

"You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER [sic].

"BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

"I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀

"I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.

"I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀

"AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD."

Speaking after the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Solskjaer refused to be drawn into commenting on the situation.

"I don't have to comment about Mino Raiola through the media, I can talk to him myself," he told BBC Sport.

When asked whether he would talk to Raiola, Solskjaer replied: "Probably not."