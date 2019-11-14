He played on in Liverpool’s following five matches before getting hit on the same ankle against Manchester City last weekend.

It is not yet known when he will return to match action as the 27-year-old recovers from the recurring injury.

Liverpool’s star forward has been ruled out of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros and was withdrawn from the national team squad on Tuesday.

He was pictured wearing a protective boot at a recent Egypt training session.

Salah, who has nine goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season, is therefore a doubt for Liverpool’s next Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on November 23.