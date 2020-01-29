Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring and assisting as Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-0 to go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Looking to continue their unrelenting march towards their first-ever Premier League crown, Liverpool took the lead from the penalty spot through Salah in the 35th minute.

Liverpool’s second seven minutes into the second half, which effectively put the game to bed, was sublime in the extreme, as Salah sumptuously set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score his seventh goal of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did almost score a comical own goal to give West Ham a lifeline, but Liverpool otherwise strolled to the victory which takes their points tally to a colossal 70, before the end of January, while the Hammers remain in trouble down in 17th.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his team's second goal Getty Images

With Sadio Mane missing through injury, Liverpool looked a little flat early on, with West Ham happy to get men behind the ball and frustrate the league leaders.

Andrew Robertson thought he had broken the deadlock but Issa Diop got back to clear off the line, before Diop turned villain as he felled Divock Origi to concede a penalty. Salah stepped up to score his sixth goal in his last five clashes with West Ham as Liverpool headed into the break in cruise control.

Liverpool’s second on the counter, finished into the bottom corner by Oxlade-Chamberlain, ended home hopes of a comeback, even though Alexander-Arnold, after Declan Rice’s effort had been well saved, almost put through his own net, only to see his attempted clearance come back off his own post.

The result means Liverpool remain on course for the title at a canter, while a points record, and even an unbeaten season, are firm possibilities.

TALKING POINT

Do Liverpool even need to try from here? Eight more wins, if Manchester City win every game from now until the end of the season, and Liverpool have that maiden Premier League title. They have 14 games with which to do that. Now, it is a matter of breaking records, as City have done in the last few years. With margins like these, they can start the party planning now, knowing any slip up is not likely to matter. What a team.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mohamed Salah. Sadio Mane has done incredible things for Liverpool this season, leading many to believe he is now Liverpool’s main man, but with one well-taken penalty, and the most sumptuous of passes for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah gave a firm reminder of his unrelenting quality at London Stadium. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Salah has scored more Premier League goals than any other player (66). He’s still got it.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 7, Cresswell 6, Diop 5, Ogbonna 5, Rice 6, Noble 6, Masuaku 5, Snodgrass 7, Lanzini 4, Ngakia 5, Haller 4... Subs: Fornals 6, Cardoso, Ajeti.

Liverpool: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 6, Robertson 7, Van Dijk 7, Gomez 7, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Salah 9, Origi 6, Firmino 7. Subs: Fabinho 6, Keita 6, Jones N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - OFF THE LINE! As close as we have come to a goal. Superb pass from Salah through for Robertson, who dinks it past Fabianski, but Issa Diop does well to scamper back and clear off the line.

33’ - PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! Origi the man felled as he was about to pull the trigger.

35’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! West Ham 0-1 Liverpool. After a long VAR check on Diop's tackle, Salah steps up to convert the penalty to give the leaders the lead. 49’ – SAVE! West Ham won't get many opportunities but they certainly have one here as Snodgrass plays the ball out wide and as the cross comes in, Lanzini scuffs his shot, totally unmarked

52’ - GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! West Ham 0-2 Liverpool. Game, set and match Liverpool? Oxlade-Chamberlain with the finish into the bottom corner to make it two. On the break, the ball falls loose in the centre of the pitch for Jordan Henderson, who once more sends Salah on his way. Salah looks up and sees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain totally unmarked running through the middle, and he keeps his cool to tuck his finish beyond Fabianski.

55’ - SAVE! Maybe not game over just yet. Lanzini sets up Robert Snodgrass on the edge of the box but his fierce shot is well tipped around the post by Alisson.

72’ - POST! Almost a comical own goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Declan Rice did well to dart through the middle, fire for goal, which Alisson beat away, Alexander-Arnold tried to hook the ball clear, but inadvertently sliced onto his own post, before Liverpool do clear.

78’ - POST! Liverpool's turn to hit the woodwork, with Salah's brilliant curling effort clipping the outside of the post and going behind for a goal kick.

KEY STATS

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Salah has both scored and assisted in 14 different Premier League games, five more occasions than any other player in this period

Only Arsenal, Leicester and Watford (all 5) have conceded more goals from the penalty spot in the PL this term than West Ham (4)

alah has been directly involved in six goals in five Premier League games against West Ham (5 goals, 1 assist).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored more Premier League goals versus West Ham United than against any other side (3)