With Harry Kane already set to be out until March after tearing his hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day, Spurs' injury problems have been mounting.

And now they will be without another first-team regular, with the versatile Frenchman set to miss training until April at the earliest.

"Following a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today (Tuesday) undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee," a club statement read.

"The France international sustained the injury in our fixture against Southampton, resulting in him missing our recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

"Our medical staff will monitor Moussa’s recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April."

Video - United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers 00:56

The duo are also set to miss games against Manchester City and Chelsea as well as a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.