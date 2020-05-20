Football
Premier League

Kante misses Chelsea training due to safey concerns - report

N'Golo Kante trained with Chelsea on Tuesday

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

N’Golo Kante reportedly missed the second day of Chelsea’s return to training due to safety concerns.

Premier League teams have been returning to training in small groups this week, with Kante present on Tuesday for Chelsea's first session after testing negative for coronavirus.

However, the Daily Telegraph report that he was allowed to miss Wednesday’s session with the full consent of head coach Frank Lampard and the club.

It is reported that Kante has lingering health concerns linked to coronavirus and the club will not pressure him to return until he is comfortable.

A number of BAME players have apparently been reluctant to return to training, with data showing black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die from coronavirus as white people.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has not returned to training as he does not want to risk the health of his family while Hornets defender Adrian Mariappa has tested positive for coronavirus, along with two staff members.

