Getty Images

Ndombele starts for Spurs, Lo Celso and Sessegnon miss out against Villa

Ndombele starts for Spurs, Lo Celso and Sessegnon miss out against Villa
By Alexander Netherton

1 hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur give a Premier League debut to Tanguy Ndomble agaisnt Aston Villa in the sides' first league match of the season.

Ndomble joined Spurs from Lyon for around £60 million in the summer transfer window. There is no place in the matchday squad for other new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Live coverage of Spurs v Aston Villa

Aston Villa are unrecognisable from the side that was promoted from The Championship, though Jack Greaish captains the side:

Spurs: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Skipp, Wanyama, Eriksen, Nkoudou.

Aston Villa: Heaton, Elmohamady, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley. Subs: Steer, Konsa, Targett, Luiz, Lansbury, Jota, Kodjia.

Video - Predicting the Premier League table… in 65 seconds

01:05
0Read and react
0Read and react