Liverpool moved to within three wins of a maiden Premier League title with a gritty 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The Reds controversially fell behind inside 10 minutes when Callum Wilson turned home Ryan Fraser's low cross, despite appearing to shove Joe Gomez in the back earlier in the move.

However, defensive errors gifted goals to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane and ensured Jurgen Klopp’s sided headed into half-time ahead in a strangely subdued Anfield.

First, substitute centre-half Jack Simpson lost the ball to Mane 30 yards from goal and though the Senegal striker's square ball was poor, Salah recovered it to steer an effort inside the near post.

Eight minutes later, Virgil Van Dijk passed into an enormous gap between Simpson and Jack Stacey, enabling Mane to run through on goal and steer the ball inside Aaron Ramsdale's left hand post.

James Milner made a brilliant goal-saving clearance in the second half to deny Fraser and the relegation-haunted visitors, who may have grabbed a late equaliser had Wilson not got his feet muddled up with the goal agape after Nathan Ake's square-pass left him with an open goal. Though the flag went up replays suggested both players were onside.

TAKING POINT

Sleepwalking towards the title. Liverpool winning their first top-tier title in 30 years should be a monumental moment in history. Older fans will recall the day Manchester United clinched their first in 26 years against Blackburn in 1992/93 being full of emotion with Sir Matt Busby wiping tears from his eyes.

It is as much due to their dominance that it is unlikely Liverpool will have be able to enjoy such an occasion and merely be going through the motions. The crowd seem a bit bored for much of the game until 'We're going to win the league' chants in injury time. Even Jurgen Klopp's triple fist-pump to the Kop post game seemed a little forced.

They are playing poorly and will do well to beat an extremely organised defensive Atletico Madrid outfit on Wednesday, further dampening spirits.

In an ideal world they will at least have the chance to clinch the title at Goodison Park or at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks later, but it could well be an unglamorous home match with Crystal Palace when they secure the title, leading to Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush being handed (well-washed) onions in the stand to peel in a vain attempt to provide moment of victory with the emotional scene it deserves.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mo Salah (Liverpool): He seemed the only attacking Liverpool player who was on today. Often dropping deep to get the ball to put some life into Liverpool's stagnant play he created a number of chances for his team-mates and well worth the goal giving him more goals in his first 100 matches than Rush, Robbie Fowler or Michael Owen managed. Quite an effort.

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after he scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 7, 2020Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Adrian 5; Alexander-Arnold 7, Van Dijk 7, Gomez 6, Milner 7; Wijnaldum 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Fabinho 6; Salah 8, Firmino 5, Mane 7. Subs: Lallana 6. Origi 6.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 6; Stacey 5, S Cook 6, Ake 7, Smith 6; Lerma 7, Fraser 7, Billing 7, P Cook 6, Stanislas 6, Wilson 7. Subs: Simpson 5, Gosling 6. Solanke 6.

Match highlights:

9' - GOAL? Bournemouth in front on the breakaway. VAR will check this now. They might give a foul for a push on Gomez from Callum Wilson.

10' - CONFIRMED GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Bournemouth (Wilson). That is how it should be. If the referee didn't rule it a push right in front of him, why change it. Either way it's very soft from Gomez. Wilson tapped in from close range after starting the move by squaring to Billings who set up Josh Fraser with a back heel and his ball across the six yard box was tapped home.

25' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Bournemouth (Salah). Salah gets his 70th league goal in his 100th game for Liverpool. Awful defending from substitute Simpson. Tries to dribble past Mane and loses it, Mane's square ball is poor way behind Salah, but he adjusts, comes inside on his left foot and steers the ball inside the near post.

33' GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (Mane). Normal service resumed. Mane given the freedom of Anfield to run through on goal and he rarely misses one-on-one steering expertly past Ramsdale's left hand. The simplest of balls from Van Dijk between a gap of about 30 yards between the Cherries centre back and left back.

60' - GOAL-SAVING CLEARANCE! Milner has saved a goal! Awful defending allowed Fraser to get behind the defence and lob a ball over Adrian but the stand-in defender showed his worth clearing a yard from the line.

74' - OFF THE POST! Great effort from Mane. He curled the ball with his instep from 25 yards out on the left that dipped and smashed against the woodwork just below the angle of the bar.

90' - BIG CHANCE! Bournemouth have a free kick from the right that Milner clears but Ake is then played in and squares to Wilson but he stands on the ball and can't adjust to put away. The linesman had his flag up but both players looked onside. What a chance missed.

