Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capped his 50th Premier League appearance in style as he scored the winner in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park:

In wet and windy conditions on Tyneside, Newcastle created good early chances as new signing Joelinton headed just wide before Jonjo Shelvey's deflected shot struck the post inside the opening 20 minutes.

Shelvey was replaced by new signing Jetro Willems nine minutes into the second half, but the Dutchman was caught on his heels as Ainsley Maitland-Niles cut out an under-cooked pass out from defence, and the Arsenal full-back's cross was converted by Aubameyang's dinked finish.

During an open final 10 minutes, Newcastle's new signings Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton both had a sight of goal, but they were unable to trouble Bernd Leno as the Gunners held on for the three points, and Steve Bruce's tenure started in defeat.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Emery puts faith in youth

Unai Emery selected a surprising line-up for Arsenal's Premier League opener, he did not start any of his summer signings and handed starts to teenagers Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, with Calum Chambers partnering Sokratis at the back.

The bold decisions paid off with Arsenal securing all three points away from home, and kept a clean sheet on an afternoon when Newcastle did ask questions of them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Aubameyang has opened his Premier League account and was the difference maker in a drab affair - he clinically finished past Martin Dubravka to cap his 50th Premier League game in style.

MATCHCAST: FULL MATCH STATS AND COMMENTARY

PLAYER RATINGS

NEWCASTLE: Dubravka 6, Manquillo 5, Schar 5, Lascelles 6, Dummett 5, Ritchie 5, Shelvey 6, Hayden 5, Longstaff 5, Almiron 6, Joelinton 6. Subs: Willems 4, Saint-Maximin 6.

ARSENAL: Leno 6, Maitland-Niles 7, Chambers 7, Sokratis 6, Monreal 6, Guendouzi 6, Xhaka 6, Willock 6, Mkhitaryan 6, Nelson 6, Aubameyang 7. Subs: Ceballos 5, Pepe 5, Martinelli N/A

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United battles for possession with Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United KingdomGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

16 - MISS! Ritchie curls a dangerous cross into the area from the left flank and it finds Joelinton at the near post, but he directs his header just past Leno's left post!

20' - MISS! Shelvey rifles a shot on goal from the edge of the box on the half-volley. It takes a slight deflection and clatters off the post! That was a fine attempt.

22' - CHANCE! Monreal does well to push forward down the left inside the box and squares for Mkhitaryan in space, but the Armenian blasts his shot high and wide.

57' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal. Aubameyang breaks the deadlock! Maitland-Niles bursts down the right flank and plays a low ball into the box for Aubameyang, who is in plenty of space.He dinks the ball over Dubravka into the net!

KEY STATS