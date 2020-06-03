Football
Premier League

Newcastle's Longstaff offered bumper deal by Italian club

Matty Longstaff

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has been offered a bumper contract at Italian side Udinese, according to a report.

Sky Sports claim the 20-year-old will be offered £30,000 a week to make the move abroad – double what the Magpies are reportedly offering.

Premier League

Expect more injuries when season resumes: Newcastle club doctor

11 HOURS AGO

Longstaff, who is currently on £850 per week, has been offered a five-year deal at the Serie A club.

He flew out to Italy before lockdown and has since mulled over his future regarding the enforced suspension of football and the expected takeover of Newcastle.

Longstaff has made seven appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring a brilliant goal on his debut against Manchester United.

Newcastle, who have been linked with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, will resume the Premier League season in 13th place.

Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Image credit: Getty Images

Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueUdineseNewcastle United
