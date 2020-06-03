Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has been offered a bumper contract at Italian side Udinese, according to a report.

Sky Sports claim the 20-year-old will be offered £30,000 a week to make the move abroad – double what the Magpies are reportedly offering.

Longstaff, who is currently on £850 per week, has been offered a five-year deal at the Serie A club.

He flew out to Italy before lockdown and has since mulled over his future regarding the enforced suspension of football and the expected takeover of Newcastle.

Longstaff has made seven appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring a brilliant goal on his debut against Manchester United.

Newcastle, who have been linked with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, will resume the Premier League season in 13th place.

Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

