Andy Carroll returns for Newcastle in Brighton draw

Andy Carroll came off the bench to make his long-awaited bow as Newcastle edged out of the relegation zone following a dour 0-0 draw with Brighton at St James' Park.

The striker, who returned to the Magpies on a free transfer in the summer following his big-money departure in 2011, featured for the final eight minutes of the contest in a game where the hosts were booed at the interval and at full time.

Brighton had been the superior team for long spells but couldn't make their dominance count in the final third, with substitute Aaron Connelly seeing their best effort cleared off the line.

The result means Steve Bruce's men nudge up to 17th place but are yet to win a home game under their new manager, while Brighton lie 15th.

The Seagulls will now turn their attention to a midweek League Cup tie with Aston Villa prior to a trip to Chelsea, while Newcastle visit Leicester next Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Positive for Potter, Boos for Bruce. If this was a key match in the schedule of two new managers, then there's no doubt who appears to have the brighter future. Graham Potter has changed Brighton's style and they dominated for long spells here. Indeed, he'll be disappointed not to have taken all three points. In contrast, Bruce is well aware that a win over the Seagulls was much-anticipated by the Geordie faithful and the reaction at the end of both halves said it all. He still has some way to go to win over the supporters, but the return of Carroll will at least provide one positive. The 30-year-old appeared for Newcastle for the first time since December 2010 and there were small signs he will be a threat for them going forward - if he can stay fit. Goals may well be a problem for both of these sides as they battle away in the bottom half of the table, so the summer gamble on Carroll may well prove worthwhile in the months ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Adam Webster (Brighton). Solid throughout as Brighton restricted Newcastle to very few openings.

PLAYER RATINGS

NEWCASTLE: Dubravka 7, Manquillo 7, Lascelles 7, Schar 8, Dummett 7, Atsu 7, Hayden 7, Shelvey 6, Willems 6, Almiron 7, Joelinton 7. Subs: Ki 6, Saint-Maximin 6, Carroll n/a.



BRIGHTON: Ryan 7, Webster 8, Dunk 8, Burn 7, Stephens 7, Propper 7, Alzate 7, Montoya 7, Mooy 6, Gross 7, Maupay 7. Subs: Connolly 6, Bissouma n/a, Bong n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

18' - BRIGHTON CHANCE. Dunk's near post flick hits Lascelles and bounces off the top of the Newcastle bar from a left-wing corner. Close!

22' - NEWCASTLE CHANCE. The hosts win the ball high and feed it through for Almiron, who has a clear sight of goal from 15 yards out but his low strike is too close to Ryan.

27' - BRIGHTON CHANCE. Webster overlaps down the right and cuts it back for Maupay. The forward sees his first-time shot on the run blocked, but then has a second bite at it that he can't get beyond Dubravka.

31' - NEWCASTLE CHANCE. Joelinton meets a right-wing corner with a free header, but sees it fly inches past the far post.

69' - BRIGHTON CHANCE. Another opening for Maupay, who chests and volleys over after more neat build up from the visitors.

74' - BRIGHTON CHANCE. Wow! What a clearance. Connelly lobs the keeper but sees his fine effort hooked off the line by Schar.

KEY STATS

Newcastle have won just one of their last six league matches on home turf.

Brighton have managed just one win in their last 15. The Seagulls have lost eight of those encounters and have failed to score in nine.

Newcastle haven’t won any of their Premier League meetings with the Seagulls (D3, L2).