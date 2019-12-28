West Ham sit precariously close to the relegation zone with just a single point separating them and 18th-placed Aston Villa.

Their 10th defeat in 14 games in all competitions proved too much for West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold and their patience ran out.

So who will take over? We take a closer look at the runners and riders...

David Moyes (Free Agent) - Odds 1/4

Moyes was already the heavy favourite cited in the national newspapers to take over before Pellegrini was sacked and West Ham are said to be interested in hiring a British manager.

Of course Moyes has already managed the Hammers, taking over in November 2017 and kept them up that season. However the Scotsman departed on bad terms as he felt he deserved a contract extension beyond the single campaign.

According to talkSPORT - if the 56-year-old is to be tempted to return to West Ham then it is believed he will want a long-term deal.

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) - Odds 12/1

The longest-serving active manager in the Premier League has done very well to keep Bournemouth in the English top-flight since getting them promoted in 2015, but is now the time he will jump ship?

Howe admitted following Bournemouth's 2-0 defeat to Brighton that the club was in "our most difficult moment we've had in the Premier League" having lost seven of their last nine matches, and the 42-year-old may fancy a new challenge and the opportunity to work with greater finances.

Rafael Benitez (Dalian Yifang) - Odds 14/1

The former Liverpool, Napoli and Real Madrid boss said only two weeks ago he was happy in China and not interested in an immediate return to the Premier League, but he told Sky Sports he would be open to coming back in the future.

Rafael BenitezGetty Images

His recent time at Newcastle would likely appeal to West Ham supporters. The Spaniard took the Magpies straight back up to the Premier League and led them to 10th and 13th-placed finishes in the 17/18 and 18/19 campaigns.

Paolo Di Canio (Free Agent) - Odds 16/1

A West Ham legend as a player and a colourful character as a manager, Di Canio has not managed anyone since a relatively unsuccessful time in charge of Sunderland in 2013.

The lively 51-year-old kept them in the Premier League at the end of the 13/14 season before he was sacked five games into the following campaign.

Tony Pulis (Free Agent) - Odds 20/1

The former Stoke, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Middlesbrough boss has made it known he wishes to make a return to management and if it is a dose of defensive organisation and toughness West Ham want then the Welshman would surely provide it.

At Stoke and Palace in particular he developed a reputation for being a survival specialist, but has never been regarded as a long-term solution due to his perceived "negative" brand of football.

Chris Hughton (Free Agent) - Odds 20/1

Hughton has been without a job since he was somewhat harshly sacked by Brighton at the end of the 18/19 season despite keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Chris Hughton was sacked by Brighton at the end of last season.PA Sport

The pragmatic 61-year-old was linked to the Watford job only a few weeks ago before they opted for Nigel Pearson and is seemingly available. Hughton is a former West Ham player who hails from Forest Gate. Could it be the perfect fit?

Enzo Maresca (West Ham assistant coach) - Odds 20/1

The least-known name on the list. The Italian Maresca has been an assistant to Pellegrini this season and is renowned for being tactically astute. The former Juventus and Sevilla midfielder is reportedly well-respected by the squad. However, the 39-year-old has never managed a club which seemingly makes him an outsider for the role.