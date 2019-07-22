The former midfielder - who won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League at United – had been head of the club’s academy, a role which Nick Cox will now assume.

Butt will report directly to United manager and former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a statement confirmed, while the 44-year-old will also help “create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manager of Manchester United celebrates with Mason GreenwoodGetty Images

“Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role,” Butt told the club’s website.

" I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club. Under Ole’s leadership, our vision will ensure that we continue to provide the right environment for our young players to thrive in. "

Ed Woodward, Manchester United executive vice chairman, added: “These changes will further enhance the excellent work and results we have seen over many decades in our Academy system and enable us to continue our proud traditions of producing world-class players capable of playing and excelling in the first team.”

The move comes as 17-year-old Mason Greenwood looks set for a breakthrough campaign after impressing during pre-season.

Greenwood is hoping to follow in the footsteps of MarcusRashford and become a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

The forward scored twice in a pre-season game against Inter Milan on the weekend, but Solskjaer was keen to quell expectations.

"He's grown in confidence, grown in stature and, as I've said before, when you've got players in form it's difficult to keep them out," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground. He's only 17 and there will be ups and downs."