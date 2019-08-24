The 24-year-old winger, who joined the Gunners from Lille over the summer, makes his first start for the club alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Arsenal are seeking their first win at Anfield since 2012 and the Ivory Coast international will hope to inspire a big upset.

For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson is off his crutches but will not be fit until after the international break, while Naby Keita is also still sidelined.

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang.