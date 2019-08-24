Getty Images
Pepe starts for Arsenal with Lacazette on bench against Liverpool
Nicolas Pepe will start for Arsenal in their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield, with Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.
The 24-year-old winger, who joined the Gunners from Lille over the summer, makes his first start for the club alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.
Arsenal are seeking their first win at Anfield since 2012 and the Ivory Coast international will hope to inspire a big upset.
For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson is off his crutches but will not be fit until after the international break, while Naby Keita is also still sidelined.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang.