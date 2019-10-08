Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their opening eight league games, and that perfect start has put them eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool’s last-gasp win against Leicester on Saturday was also their 17th straight win in the Premier League.

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Divock Origi of Liverpool after he scores his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester CityGetty Images

However, 15 years after Arsenal completed their remarkable Invincibles campaign, Merson does not think Liverpool will repeat the feat.

“Liverpool won't go unbeaten, not a chance. What Arsenal did all those years ago, that's some going. What Liverpool are doing, winning all these games on the trot, though, is ridiculous,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They weren't great the other day. When Leicester got to 1-1, they looked like the team that might nick it, even though Liverpool didn't deserve to lose. For 70-odd minutes they were the better team, but they just kept on going and you have to get some breaks every now and again.

Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Chelsea - Liverpool)Getty Images

“No-one is going to look back on October 5 and remember the penalty, but that spot-kick could've been a massive, massive goal.

“When you win league titles, everybody forgets about what happens in October and November. Everybody just thinks about what happened in April or May, but the penalty could be massive in the context of the title race.”