Training restrictions were revealed on Tuesday as Premier League players get ready to have their say in crucial talks with the league on Wednesday.

What training restrictions are in place?

According to BBC Sport, the Premier League is hoping players can return to training on Monday, May 18.

Premier League London Mayor Khan opposes Premier League restart plan 9 HOURS AGO

Official protocols were sent to clubs on Tuesday, with the first phase of team training to feature no more than five players in a group.

Tackling will also be banned, while corner flags, balls, cones, goalposts and playing surfaces will be disinfected following each session.

Players are back training in Germany and Spain Image credit: Getty Images

Social distancing must be “strictly observed”, while there will also be twice-weekly testing and a questionnaire and temperature checks every day before training.

Furthermore, Sky Sports News reports players must provide written confirmation stating they agree to their club's new safety measures before a return to training in groups.

Meanwhile, regarding tackling, the Telegraph has even reported players will be told to turn their faces away when tackling, once the Premier League resumes.

Growing discontent among players

It has been impossible to ignore the dissenting voices with regards to the Premier League. The biggest issue for the league, is that the biggest critics of a prospective return have been some of the players.

Danny Rose called the plans ‘b*******’, while Raheem Sterling admitted he has reservations about the league restarting. Sergio Aguero has said some players are scared to return, while Todd Cantwell and Tyrone Mings have spoken out against Project Restart as well.

Along with managers, club captains will get to have their say on Wednesday, and air these concerns with the Premier League.

One pressing issue is the increase in risk for people from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, and the BBC reports that the PFA has already consulted some players on this meeting ahead of Wednesday’s talks.

Do the nation back Rose’s views on morale?

There is also a valuable point made by Rose behind the expletives that made the headlines.

Danny Rose Image credit: Getty Images

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week the Premier League’s return would boost morale in the country.

Rose clearly disagrees.

"I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale,” he said, “people's lives are at risk. Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively.”

A YouGov poll found the general public similarly disinterested, with 73 per cent stating the Premier League and EFL’s return would not lift their spirits. A mere 19 per cent said it would.

Over 2,000 people were surveyed. A drop in the ocean, but still an alarmingly high number which perhaps reflects the overall mood of the country.

Does anybody want the Premier League back as much as the Premier League? Probably not. So it’s time to see what pull the players will have on its prospective return.

Premier League Gerrard v Drogba, Ronaldo v Le Tissier - Vote for the greatest Premier League player 10 HOURS AGO