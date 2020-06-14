Football
Premier League

Norwich player who tested positive for coronavirus played against Spurs - report

Norwich City flag

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

A Norwich player who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of Premier League testing played in their friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, according to a report.

Norwich City confirmed one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, one of two positive results in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League's restart on June 17.

Sky Sports News report the unnamed player featured in Friday's behind-closed-doors friendly.

The league said earlier on Saturday that two people from different clubs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of a sample of 1,200 individuals following the eighth round of tests.

Norwich said in a statement the player would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time," Norwich said.

The results continue a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month.

The Premier League will return to action on Wednesday with its first games since March, when the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal. Norwich will resume their campaign against Southampton on Friday.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

What's On

