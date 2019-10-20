Following Saturday's Premier League results, and a run of just one win in seven outings, United go into Sunday's 4:30pm kick-off just one point above the relegation zone.

Liverpool, by contrast, are five points clear of Manchester City, who beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday, and have their game in hand at Old Trafford.

But even if United are suffering their worst ever start to a Premier League season and many expect worse will follow on Sunday, Solskjaer was quick to remind Liverpool of their long wait for a league trophy.

Their drought stretches back to 1990 - a fact surely not lost on Solskjaer.

“I’m sure we will bounce back and win the league – and I’m sure it won’t be 30 years until we do that again,” he said in a pre-match press conference.

"A good performance and result for us here can turn a season," Solskjaer added.

"It can change players’ confidence, players’ mood, their perception of what is good. Maybe they haven’t really believed they are good enough at times. With a lack of confidence, you think twice instead of acting on instinct. But I know these players are good enough – no worries about that."