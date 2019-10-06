United have not kept a clean sheet in 240 days or secured an away victory in their last 11 attempts and that never looked like changing today.

The Red Devils were toothless in attack, not recording a shot on target until the 21st minute, and debutant Matty Longstaff was given far too much time on the edge of the box with 18 minutes to go, hitting a clean shot to secure a valuable win for Newcastle.

The result leaves Solskjaer under serious pressure just seven months after being appointed permanent manager but the Norwegian has warned those watching that he needs time to fix the problems with the team.

"It will take however long it will have to take," Solskjaer told Sky Sports afterwards.

"It's a journey we've started on and the culture is getting there. I can't give you any time but we're getting there.

"We've given ourselves a big, big uphill challenge to get among the top four but it's tight and we need to get a run together.

"We've come together and discussed the direction we're going.

"If you only work on sunny days you'll never get to your destination.

"We'll have these days but we know where we want to get to."

Solskjaer admitted his young players are lacking confidenceGetty Images

"The players worked hard and ran their socks off but at the moment we're in a place we're not used to. Some of the boys lack a little bit of composure and we don't create enough chances to win a game of football.

"They stay together as a team but we don't create.

"Luckily for us it's now the international break. We get time to evaluate what's gone on over these eight games. We will sit down, hopefully we'll get a few players back.

"It's my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence - they need some help from experienced players and staff."