Henderson is impressing in his second loan spell at Sheffield United, while Romero has done well for United in the Europa League and other cup competitions this season.

Solskjaer admited after the game that he feared a result after conceding an early goal.

The Norwegian said: "It's a strange feeling really. Of course the start was the worst possible one and you might start to think, 'He we go again' especially after they had a chance just after (the opening goal) which David (de Gea) shoud have let go because it was two yards offside.

"How he didn't see that, the linesman, I dont know.

"And if they'd scored on that corner after I would have been on the pitch."

Despite the error, Solskjaer praised De Gea's resilience and the rest of his performance after the error.

"But for me, David has shown here today his reacton. The way he made amends and saved (Gylfi) Sigurdsson's goal or chance at the end."

Nevertheless, he went on to admit he would be pushed for a place by the club's other two goalkeepers, saying: "David for me is the best goalkeeper in the world. Dean's (Henderson) a very good challenger and then Sergio (Romero) is a decent challenger as well."