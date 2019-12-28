United won two consecutive Premier League games after their 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road before Christmas.

However, they beat Newcastle United 4-1 at home at Boxing Day, and followed that up with a 2-0 win in a potentially tricky visit to Turf Moor.

After the game, Solskjaer said that the team are mounting a challenge for the Champions League places, and they are just one point off fourth place.

The Norwegian explained: "We want to get (in the top four) and we’re not far away. We did (challenge) towards the end of last season as well, we were close to the top four, but then we dropped off."

He then expressed his pleasure with the side for getting back to winning ways, saying: “Now they’ve responded to the defeat against Watford, I put a challenge to them and they’ve put my words to shame so I’m very happy with them”.

Striker Marcus Rashford is developing an impressive understanding with Anthony Martial, also on the scoresheet, and Solskjaer took time to praise the Frenchman, who scored twice in the win over Newcastle.

"He was brilliant again today. For a forward, there's nothing better than scoring goals. Hopefully, it keeps his confidence high and this can continue until the end of the season," he said.