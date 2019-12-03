Solskjaer’s future is under the spotlight at United, particularly with Mauricio Pochettino declaring himself ready to return to management after he was dismissed by Tottenham.

United are currently ninth in the Premier League – 22 points behind leaders Liverpool – after drawing their last two matches with Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Video - Solskjaer: The league table is not my biggest concern 00:44

Solskjaer’s side host Spurs on Wednesday before travelling to city rivals Manchester City on Saturday, and the Norwegian dismissed rumours he needs positive results from both matches.

"I'm good, it's absolutely no problem," said Solskjaer. "Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff.

"At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies."

Video - Mourinho: Offer me any job in the world and I wouldn't leave Tottenham 00:49

United’s meeting with Spurs means they cross paths with Mourinho for the first time since the Portuguese was sacked by the club last December.

However, Solskjaer said Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford will not add to United’s motivation to win.

"I don't think whoever the manager or the opposition team is will change their motivation," said Solskjaer.

Mourinho SolskjærGetty Images

"They are motivated to do well for Manchester United because they know it is about proving it every time you step on to the pitch that you should be part of this long term.

"When you put that shirt on, it doesn't matter who you're going to play against you've got to give it your all. The boys were disappointed after Sunday, but now it's all eyes on tomorrow night."