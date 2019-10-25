City have been struggling for reinforcements at the back recently. Aymeric Laporte has been a long-term absentee, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have both been missing of late.

And now left-back Zinchenko has undergone a procedure that will cause him to miss around a month of action.

"Zinchenko had contact with the knee and felt something in the bone," Guardiola said at his press conference.

"He has to stop for four or five weeks. He had (surgery) to clean the knee."

Midfielder Rodri, who has been filling in at the heart of defence of late, will also be out "until after the international break", having picked up a hamstring problem in the midweek win over Atalanta in the Champions League.