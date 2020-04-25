Football
Premier League

Giroud set to extend Chelsea deal - reports

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (R) celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on February 22 2020.Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (R) celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on February 22 2020.

Image credit: Getty Images

Enis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is set to sign an extension to his contract at the west London club, keeping him at Stamford Bridge for one more year.

The Frenchman made the move from local rivals Arsenal in January 2018 and was instrumental in his side's Europa League title run last term, finishing as the competition's top scorer.

His deal was due to expire at the conclusion of the current campaign, but after a string of encouraging performances prior to the suspension of football last month, he has earned a new contract.

Giroud had signed a one-year extension to his contract last summer, with his initial 18-month deal set to expire.

The 33-year-old had been linked with Inter Milan.

