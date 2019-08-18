Frank Lampard has chosen to keep faith with Harry Mount in midfield.

Live coverage of Chelsea v Leicester City

The striker has been subject of racist abuse from fans online, but is included in the matchday squad. Olivier Giroud is named as striker in the first eleven, supported by Pedro and Christian Pulisic.

Leicester City start with Jamie Vardy in attack, supported by Ayoe Perez. Dennis Praet is on the bench after his transer from Monaco.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Mount, Jorginho, Kante, Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic. Subs: Caballero, Alonso, Tomori, Barkley, Kovacic, Abraham, Willian.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Vardiy. Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Praet, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho.