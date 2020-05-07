Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (R) celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on February 22 2020.

‘Stick or Twist’ returns for another week and places the power in your hands. It’s the turn of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to go under the microscope after the Frenchman’s fortunes transformed dramatically in the weeks prior to football being suspended…

Forgotten Man

At the start of the year, there was every possibility that Giroud would be on his way out of the blue side of London. The Frenchman had fallen behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the striker pecking order and with very little first team football, a move away looked almost inevitable. Clubs both at home and abroad were keeping tabs on the situation and Chelsea were keen to ensure they did what was best for the striker.

Frank Lampard was quick to commend Giroud for his character, attitude and professionalism amid the uncertainty but stressed that every member of the squad would have a part to play in Chelsea’s season. That opportunity came when the Blues suffered a setback after Abraham picked up an injury that required a spell on the sidelines, while Batshuayi was unable to make the desired impact in his place. There was only man who could fill the void. The patience, dignity and conduct shown by Giroud were rewarded – the forgotten man was back but could he make the most of the opportunity?

‘Go-to-Guy’

22nd February. Chelsea vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Giroud is given the nod in attack and a win for the Blues would see them strengthen their grip on fourth place. This fixture has always produced storylines both on and off the pitch and this encounter was no different. Yes, there was Lampard versus Mourinho and yes, there was VAR controversy. However, the script was written for Giroud to take centre stage. He netted the opening goal just fifteen minutes into the match – a crisp left-footed drive into the bottom corner in front of the Shed End.

He was a nuisance with his physical presence, holding the ball up and bringing the creative sparks around him into play. The Blues went on to secure a 2-1 victory and Giroud was named Man of the Match. He impressed in the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool and notched another goal in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Everton in early March – their final match before football’s suspension – the once forgotten man was quickly staking his claim as the ‘go-to-guy’.

Contract Extension?

It’s still unclear how the remainder of the Premier League season will be concluded with those in positions of responsibility facing several questions in the coming weeks. Factors such as player contracts and transfers would usually dominate the conversation, but not this year and rightly so. Clubs might be considering their approach to such matters, but the level of importance has been diluted for the time being.

On the quiet, the rumour mill keeps turning and has churned out suggestion that Giroud could be set to sign a one-year extension that would tie him to the Blues until next summer. Of course, the ways in which contracts and transfers might operate going forward remains to be seen. One thing is clear and that is the tactical versatility which Giroud can provide and the threat he poses either in the air or with the ball at his feet. This writer believe the Frenchman has earned his second chance not only for his performances on the pitch but also the professionalism shown off it.

