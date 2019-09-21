Everton crashed to back-to-back defeats as Sheffield United continued their bright start to the season with a smash and grab at Goodison Park.

The Blades took the lead completely against the run of play with five minutes remaining of the first half. From their first corner of the match, Oliver Norwood's corner delivery was bundled into the net, with the last touch coming off Everton's Yerry Mina. Despite the home side's appeals for a suspected foul on Jordan Pickford and after a VAR check, the goal was given.

Everton huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, with Richarlison squandering their best chance, but the Blades were extremely well organised in defence and starved the hosts of clear-cut opportunities.

Despite registering 16 shots at goal and dominating possession with 70 per cent of the ball, Everton fell behind to the visitors' second and final effort in the 79th-minute when John Lundstrum slipped in substitute Lys Mousset who finished with aplomb past a poor Pickford.

That prompted an early mass exodus from the home supporters, who watched their team fall to their first defeat at Goodison Park of the season, but their third loss in four league games.

Everton, who were jeered off by the few remaining fans at the final whistle, drop to 14th and host Manchester City next Saturday. Sheffield United move to an impressive eighth and entertain Liverpool on the same day.

Sheffield United celebrateGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Everton's struggles continue. Since Marco Silva took over in August 2018, the Toffees have conceded 20 league goals from set-pieces, more than any other top-flight side. Such a statistic makes a mockery of any top-six aspirations Everton may have, particularly when you take into account their miserable away record and the fact they have failed to win of the 21 league matches in which they have gone behind under Silva. Is it a time for a change of leadership at Goodison Park?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United): The skipper led by example with an excellent game in the middle of the park. Failed to be deterred by an early yellow card, he was committed in the tackle, making numerous interceptions and delivered the corner which led to the opening goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 4, Digne 6, Coleman 5, Mina 4, Keane 5, Delph 5, Schneiderlin 5, Richarlison 5, Bernard 6, Sigurdsson 5, Kean 5. Subs: Walcott 4, Tosun 4, Iwobi 4.

Sheffield Utd: Henderson 6, Baldock 7, Stevens 7, O'Connell 7, Basham 7, Egan 7, Flack 7, Lundstram 8, Norwood 8, Robinson 6, McBurnie 6. SubsL Jagielka 5, Moussett 7, Osborn N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

41' - GOAL! Everton 0-1 Sheffield United (Mina og): Norwood whips the cross into the box and it's bundled over the line, McBurnie is claiming it! It's going to VAR... was Pickford impeded? IT'S GIVEN! Sheffield United do lead. It's going down as Mina's own-goal. It came off his shoulder. Pickford came for the ball, he didn't get near it.

43' - Everton should be level! Kean gets down the right, his cross is pin-point for Richarlison but the Brazilian can't generate enough power in his header and Henderson makes a comfortable stop.

79' - GOAL! Everton 0-2 Sheffield United (Mousset): That should be that! Lundstrum picks out Mousset with a defence-splitting pass down the flank and the substitute slips it coolly past Pickford. A lot of home supporters are heading for the exits!

KEY STATS